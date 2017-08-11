Egypt trains collide in Alexandria, killing many

At least 20 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a collision involving two passenger trains in northern Egypt, health officials say.

One train was travelling from Cairo and the other from Port Said when they hit head-on in the northern coastal city of Alexandria, local media report.

Emergency teams are at the scene. It is not yet known what caused the two trains to collide.

Deadly train accidents in Egypt are rare but not unheard of.

Footage broadcast on Egyptian state TV shows one of the trains partly keeled over in the crash, with emergency services transferring the injured to ambulances.

In 2013, dozens of people were killed and when a train crashed into a minibus and other vehicles south of Cairo. Many of those killed on the bus were members of an extended family returning from a wedding.

