Mehdi Karroubi: Iran opposition leader taken to hospital

Image copyright Mohammad Karoubi Image caption Mehdi Karroubi underwent a heart operation to fit a pacemaker earlier this month

An Iranian opposition leader held under house arrest since 2011 has been admitted to hospital a day after he began a hunger strike, his family says.

Mehdi Karroubi had stopped eating on Wednesday to press the authorities to give him a public trial, Saham News quoted his wife Fatemeh as saying.

On Thursday, the 79-year-old cleric's son Mohammed wrote on Twitter that he had been taken to hospital overnight.

He suffers from heart disease and has required hospital treatment before.

Mr Karroubi and fellow reformist Mir Hossein Mousavi, 75, were candidates in Iran's disputed presidential election in 2009, which was won by the hardline incumbent Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

'Pray a lot'

Millions of opposition supporters took to the streets to demand a re-run of the vote amid allegations of widespread fraud.

But Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei insisted the result was valid and ordered a crackdown on dissent that saw dozens of opposition supporters killed and thousands detained.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mehdi Karroubi was a defeated candidate in 2009's disputed presidential election

Mr Karroubi and Mr Mousavi were placed under house arrest six years ago after the Arab Spring sparked fresh protests. They have never been formally charged.

Fatemeh Karroubi told Saham, a news website, that her husband would end his hunger strike only if the authorities met two demands.

The first is the removal of intelligence ministry agents inside their home as well as recently-installed security cameras, which she said had "no precedent before or after the [1979 Islamic] Revolution in any house arrest".

The second demand is for a date for a public trial to be set. Mrs Karroubi said her husband would respect the verdict even though he "does not expect a fair trial".

But early on Thursday, his son tweeted: "At 01:00, father was sent to hospital due to the hunger strike. Pray a lot."

Saham reported that Mr Karroubi had been admitted to the Shahid Rajaei Heart Centre in Tehran due to high blood pressure.

Mr Karoubi had a pacemaker fitted earlier this month.

In March, a court sentenced Mr Karroubi's eldest son Hossein to six months in prison after convicting him of circulating "propaganda against the regime". He published a letter his father wrote to President Hassan Rouhani calling for a trial.