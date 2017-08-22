Meet the Judges for the 2018 BBC Arabic Festival

Image caption Meet the 2018 Judges

REPORTAGE & SHORT DOCUMENTARY PANEL:

Fatima Manji is a Presenter and News Correspondent for Channel 4 News. She regularly reports on a range of national and international stories. Her broadcasting has included telling the story of the migration crisis from the European borders, interviewing victims of IS atrocities in Iraq and challenging British politicians during election and referendum campaigns. Fatima has won a number of awards for her journalism and in 2015 she was a finalist for the Royal Television Society's Young Journalist of the Year. She began her broadcast journalism career as a trainee at the BBC.

Rasha Qandeel is a Broadcast Journalist and Presenter for BBC Arabic TV news, special programmes and radio. She is the host of hard-hitting news programmes such as News Night and Hard Talk. For over 10 years, Rasha has been a bi-lingual reporter for the World Service, reporting on Egyptian affairs as well as headlining stories including Saddam Hussein's trial, the death of Yasser Arafat and Ben Laden's operations. Rasha began at BBC Arabic in 2003, when she was covering the war in Iraq from the field and from Cairo.

Tristan Anderson is a London-based BAFTA-winning documentary filmmaker whose films and TV shows have been broadcast in over 15 countries internationally including in the UK on the BBC & Channel 4. His passion for documentary filmmaking lead him to co-found 'Doc Heads', a dedicated documentary screening, networking and membership organization that promotes the work of other documentary film makers.

FEATURE DOCUMENTARY PANEL:

Maher Diab is the Co-founder and Creative Director of MAD Solutions, the first pan-Arab studio dedicated to the promotion and distribution of Arabic content regionally and beyond. In 2015, Maher and MAD Solutions extended their work by co-founding the Arab Cinema Center, connecting Arab filmmakers with an international network of professionals. Maher has taken part in numerous presentations and jury panels in film festivals globally, including Berlinale Talent Campus's 'Meet the Experts' and the Rio De Janeiro International Film Festival. His main aims are to inspire up-and-coming talents in the industry while broadening the global audience for Arab cinema.

Dave Calhoun is Head of Film and Entertainment at Time Out Digital. He was previously Film Editor of Time Out London and Deputy Editor of Dazed & Confused magazine. He has written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and Sight & Sound.

Emma Loach joined the BBC's commissioning team in January 2017. Before joining the BBC, Loach was an executive producer, working for Dragonfly and Rare Day. Her credits for the BBC include Ambulance and A World Without Downs Syndrome?, and for C4 include The Trial, Children's Hospital, and Big Ballet and A Killing In My Family, Ian Brady: Endgames of a Psychopath and The Murder Workers.

SHORT FILMS:

Marianne Khoury is a Cairo-based producer involved in the making of over 30 feature films and documentaries. For more than three decades, she collaborated closely with the Egyptian auteur, Youssef Chahine. Often acting as a conduit between artists and the cinema industry, Marianne was instrumental in introducing the first edition of the Panorama of the European Film in Cairo in 2004. In 2014, she founded ZAWYA, Egypt's first art house cinema. Her latest initiatives, MK Productions and The Dahshur Workshops, are dedicated to the mentoring, development and production of films made by emerging Egyptian and Arab talent.

Rich Warren is the Festival Director for Encounters Film Festival, the UK's leading short film and animation festival based in Bristol, UK. The festival prioritises the showcasing, supporting and progression of new and emerging talent in film and animation. Rich began working for Encounters in 2008 however during this time he has also had the opportunity to continue his support of new and emerging talent with roles such as the Talent Scout for the National Film and Television School, UK and a sabbatical year in Sydney working with indigenous talent.

Fatma Al Remaihi is the CEO of the Doha Film Institute (DFI) as well as Director of the Institute's annual film events, Qumra and the Ajyal Youth Film Festival. She is responsible for setting and overseeing the strategic direction of the DFI, maintaining its focus on promoting film culture in Qatar and developing its presence on the regional and international stage. Fatma is devoted to delivering initiatives that will enhance cinema's appeal to winder audiences in Qatar while developing local talent. She has also been the driving force behind establishing international youth-media networks within the Ajyal Youth Film Festival framework.

Judges for the Digital Journalism category will be announced next month.