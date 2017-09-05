Syria war: Army 'breaks IS siege of Deir al-Zour'

Image copyright AFP Image caption The army and allied militiamen have made rapid progress through the desert west of Deir al-Zour

The Syrian military has broken a siege of the eastern city of Deir al-Zour, surrounded for years by so-called Islamic State, state media say.

A media unit run by the Hezbollah movement said troops and allied militiamen had reached the Brigade 137 base on the city's outskirts.

An estimated 93,000 civilians have been trapped in an enclave on the western bank of the River Euphrates since 2015.

Deir al-Zour's surrounding province is the last major IS stronghold in Syria.

Raqqa, the de facto capital of the "caliphate" proclaimed by the jihadist group three years ago, is under siege by US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters.

And in neighbouring Iraq, government forces have recently driven IS militants from the cities of Mosul and Tal Afar, leaving them with only two footholds in the country.