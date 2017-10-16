Dozens die in Portugal and Spain wildfires

Images of wildfires raging in Portugal and Spain that have left more than 30 people dead.

  • A woman combats a forest fire in Vieira de Leiria, Marinha Grande, Portugal 16/10/2017 EPA

    Wildfires sprang up in central and northern Portugal over the weekend, killing and injuring dozens of people.

  • A fireman works to extinguish a forest fire in Oviedo, Asturias, northern Spain 16/10/2017 EPA

    Parts of northern Spain were also affected by the fires.

  • A man tries to fight a forest fire from the roof of his house in Vieira de Leiria, Marinha Grande, Portugal, 16/10/2017 EPA

    Residents did what they could to try and protect their property as the flames drew nearer.

  • Local resident watches a forest fire in Serra do Açor, Arganil, central Portugal 16/10/2017 EPA

    Some watched from a distance, hoping they would not be forced to move from their homes.

  • About 50 people from a retirement home in Barbeita were evacuated to a school due to a fire that has been taking place since Saturday in Moncao district, EPA

    Others were evacuated because of the fires - here residents from a retirement home in Barbeita were taken to a school.

  • A helicopter fights a forest fire in Vila Cha, Lousa, Portugal, 15/10/2017 EPA

    The blazes were tackled by helicopters dropping water from the air...

  • Firefighters douse a forest fire in Gaeiras, Marinha Grande, central Portugal 16/10/2017 EPA

    ...as well as thousands of firefighters on the ground.

  • Flames from a forest fire are seen next the A17 road near Paiao, Portugal 16/10/2017 Reuters

    Roads were affected and some closed due to the proximity of the wildfires.

  • Man on a bicycle observes a forest fire in Alcabideque, central Portugal 15/10/2017 EPA

    The Portuguese authorities declared a state of emergency as fires continued to rage on Monday.

  • A view of a burnt area after a forest fire in Abelenda das Penas, Orense, Galicia, Spain, 16/10/2017 EPA

    Officials in Spain said arson was to blame and that several people had been identified in connection with the fires.

  • A burnt sculpture is seen after a forest fire in As Neves, Galicia, Spain, near the border with Portugal, 1 EPA

    In some places, all that was left was burnt landscapes with charred or destroyed trees.

  • A woman checks the damage in Vila Nova near Vouzela as wildfires continue to rage in Portugal 16/10/2017 AFP

    Houses were literally taken apart as a result of the fires in some places.

  • A burnt house is seen following a forest fire in Vila Nova, near Vouzela, Portugal 16/10/2017 Reuters

    While inside others attacked by the fires, nothing was left to be salvaged.