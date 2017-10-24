Image copyright AFP Image caption The two notes sold for $1.56m and $240,000 - way higher than their estimates

Advice on two notes written by Albert Einstein describing his theory for happy living has sold at an auction house in Jerusalem for $1.56m (£1.19m).

The Nobel Prize-winning German-born physicist gave the notes to a courier in Tokyo in 1922 instead of a tip.

He told the messenger that if he was lucky, the notes would become valuable.

Einstein devoted his life to science but suggested in the notes that achieving a long-dreamt-of goal did not necessarily guarantee happiness.

When the courier came to his room to make a delivery, the physicist did not have any money to reward him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Einstein (seen here in 1950) wrote the hotel notes shortly after winning the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics

He had at the time just heard that he had won the Nobel Prize for physics and was in Japan on a lecture tour.

Instead, he handed the messenger a signed note - using stationary of the Imperial Hotel Tokyo - with one sentence, written in German: "A calm and humble life will bring more happiness than the pursuit of success and the constant restlessness that comes with it."

A second note written at the same time simply reads: "Where there's a will, there's a way." It sold for $240,000, Winner's auction house said.

The winning bids for both notes were far higher than the pre-auction estimated price, the auctioneers said.

It said the buyer of one of the notes was a European who wished to remain anonymous.

The seller is reported to be the nephew of the messenger.