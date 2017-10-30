Aid convoys have reached starving civilians trapped in the Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held area outside Damascus, for the first time in weeks.

Supplies for 40,000 people were allowed into the towns of Kafra Batna and Saqba on Monday, according to the UN.

It comes days after the UN human rights chief said the plight of civilians trapped there was "an outrage" that might constitute a war crime.

Some 350,000 people have been besieged by pro-government forces since 2013.