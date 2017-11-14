Dubai Airshow: Barrel rolls and billion dollar deals

Despite some difficult economic headwinds this year's Dubai Airshow is set for a record number of visitors as well as displays from the Chinese air force's aerobatics team, writes Tim Bowler.

  • Emiratis walk past a French Rafale fighter jet displayed during the Dubai Airshow on November 14, 2017, in the United Arab Emirates. Getty Images

    The show got off with a number of civil aviation sales: Airlines announced almost $19bn (£14.5bn) worth of orders on the opening day

  • Four Sukhoi Su-30SM from the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform during the Dubai Airshow on November 12, 2017, in the United Arab Emirates. Getty Images

    Sukhoi Su-30SMs of Russia's aerobatics team, the Russian Knights: Russia has initiated preliminary talks with the UAE for joint production of a civil aircraft in the Gulf state

  • An Airbus A350 performs a flight display during the Dubai Airshow on November 12, 2017, Getty Images

    An Airbus A350 performing a flight display during the show: Airbus has signed an initial agreement to sell 25 A320neo jets worth $2.7bn to Kuwait's Wataniya Airways

  • Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, poses for a picture with a child during the Dubai Airshow on November 14, 2017, in the United Arab Emirates Getty Images

    Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, poses for a picture with one young visitor

  • An aircraft engine is displayed during the Dubai Airshow on November 14, 2017, in the United Arab Emirates Getty Images

    This is the 15th Dubai Airshow, with 1,200 exhibitors and it is expected to attract 72,500 visitors - up from almost 66,500 in 2015

  • Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from the Chinese August 1st aerobatic team perform during the Dubai Airshow on November 14, 2017 Getty Images

    Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China's August 1st aerobatic team: This is the first time since 2015 that the team, named after the founding date of the People's Liberation Army Air Force or PLAAF, has put on a show outside China

  • Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (R), looks at an Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet during the Dubai Airshow on November 14, 2017, in the United Arab Emirates. Getty Images

    The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, looks at an Eurofighter Typhoon. The fighter is used by Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait

  • A French Rafale fighter jet performs during the Dubai Airshow on November 12, 201 Getty Images

    France's Dassault Rafale fighter: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) already operates Dassault's Mirage 2000 and the newer Mirage 2000-9

  • An Airbus A380 of Emirates bearing the portrait of late UAE's founder and late president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al-Nahayan during the Dubai Airshow on November 12, 2017 Getty Images

    Airbus was hoping that Emirates would buy another tranche of A380s but the airline instead announced a $15bn order for 40 787-10 Dreamliners from its rival, Boeing

  • UAE's Al-Fursan display team perform during the Dubai Airshow on November 14, 2017 Getty Images

    The UAE's Al-Fursan display team: The Gulf state is currently planning to buy 24 US F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to add to its air force

  • Models of Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets are seen during the Dubai Airshow on November 12, 2017 Getty Images

    Models of Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets: Saudi Arabia is collaborating with Ukraine in developing a military transport aircraft - the Antonov AN-132

  • A Chinese-made Wing Loong II drone on display during the 2017 Dubai Airshow Getty Images

    A Chinese-made Wing Loong II drone: Chinese UAVs are in use by the air forces of Iraq, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

