Dubai Airshow: Barrel rolls and billion dollar deals
Despite some difficult economic headwinds this year's Dubai Airshow is set for a record number of visitors as well as displays from the Chinese air force's aerobatics team, writes Tim Bowler.
The show got off with a number of civil aviation sales: Airlines announced almost $19bn (£14.5bn) worth of orders on the opening day
Sukhoi Su-30SMs of Russia's aerobatics team, the Russian Knights: Russia has initiated preliminary talks with the UAE for joint production of a civil aircraft in the Gulf state
An Airbus A350 performing a flight display during the show: Airbus has signed an initial agreement to sell 25 A320neo jets worth $2.7bn to Kuwait's Wataniya Airways
Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, poses for a picture with one young visitor
This is the 15th Dubai Airshow, with 1,200 exhibitors and it is expected to attract 72,500 visitors - up from almost 66,500 in 2015
Chengdu J-10 fighter jets from China's August 1st aerobatic team: This is the first time since 2015 that the team, named after the founding date of the People's Liberation Army Air Force or PLAAF, has put on a show outside China
The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, looks at an Eurofighter Typhoon. The fighter is used by Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait
France's Dassault Rafale fighter: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) already operates Dassault's Mirage 2000 and the newer Mirage 2000-9
Airbus was hoping that Emirates would buy another tranche of A380s but the airline instead announced a $15bn order for 40 787-10 Dreamliners from its rival, Boeing
The UAE's Al-Fursan display team: The Gulf state is currently planning to buy 24 US F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to add to its air force
Models of Saudi Royal Air Force fighter jets: Saudi Arabia is collaborating with Ukraine in developing a military transport aircraft - the Antonov AN-132
A Chinese-made Wing Loong II drone: Chinese UAVs are in use by the air forces of Iraq, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
