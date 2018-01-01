Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why the city of Jerusalem matters

The Palestinian envoy to the United States says he is returning to Washington after just one day of "consultations" over President Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Husam Zomlot said he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas privately.

He was instructed to return to Washington "immediately", he said.

On Sunday, Mr Abbas said he would not accept any US peace plan following Mr Trump's announcement.

The status of Jerusalem goes to the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the US announcement on 6 December led to protests and clashes in the Gaza Strip.

A UN resolution calling on the US to cancel the decision was backed overwhelmingly by the General Assembly.

In a Facebook post on Monday Mr Zomlot, the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) envoy, said he would be returning to the US after spending time "with loved ones".

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki said on Sunday that talks between Mr Zomlot and Mr Abbas were arranged to "set the decisions needed by the Palestinian leadership ... regarding our relations with the US".

Thirteen Palestinians have died in violence since Mr Trump's announcement over the US view of Jerusalem, most killed in clashes with Israeli forces.

The Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state and its final status is meant to be discussed in the latter stages of peace talks.

Mr Abbas has called Jerusalem the "eternal capital of the Palestinian people".

Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem has never been recognised internationally, and all countries currently maintain their embassies in Tel Aviv. However, President Trump has told the US state department to start work on moving the US embassy.