At least 16 people have been killed in a double suicide bombing in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, officials say, the second attack in three days.

Dozens more were injured in the attack in Tayaran Square in the city centre.

Baghdad has seen almost daily bombings and armed attacks since so-called Islamic State took over large areas of the country in 2014.

However, the pace of attacks has declined since the militant group's defeat in December.

The Iraqi interior ministry said the death toll was likely to rise as more bodies were being recovered.

A suicide bomb attack on a checkpoint in the north of the city on Saturday killed at least five people, police said.