US President Donald Trump has questioned whether peace talks with Israel will ever resume, blaming the Palestinians.

Mr Trump said Palestinians had "disrespected" the US in the wake of his controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

"Respect has to be shown to the US or we're just not going any further," he told reporters at Davos.

The Palestinians say the US can no longer be considered a neutral broker.

President Mahmoud Abbas has called Mr Trump's declaration on Jerusalem in December the "slap of the century".

However, sitting alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum, Mr Trump said: "Israel has always supported the United States so what I did with Jerusalem was my honour."