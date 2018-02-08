Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Islamic State group has been all but destroyed in Syria

Two British men believed to be members of a notorious Islamic State (IS) cell have been seized by Syrian Kurdish fighters, US officials say.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh were the last two members of the cell to remain at large.

The four, all from London, were nicknamed "the Beatles" because of their British accents.

US officials said the "execution cell" had beheaded more than 27 Western hostages and tortured many more.

The alleged ringleader of the group was Mohammed Emwazi, dubbed Jihadi John, who was killed in an air strike in Syria in 2015.

The other suspected member of the cell was Aine Davis, who was jailed in Turkey last year on terrorism charges.

The latest arrests were confirmed by US officials. Details of the men's capture were not immediately clear.

The US state department says the four-man cell was responsible for beheading several Westerners including US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and American aid worker Peter Kassig.

It says Mr Kotey also acted as a recruiter for IS and that Mr Elsheikh "earned a reputation for waterboarding, mock executions, and crucifixions" while serving as a the group's guard.

Emwazi, who was born in Kuwait, was the masked militant who featured in gruesome IS videos, taunting Western powers before beheading hostages.