Israeli jet downed by Syrian fire - army

An Israeli fighter jet has crashed amid Syrian anti-aircraft fire in an offensive against Iranian targets in Syria, the Israeli military says.

The two pilots ejected and parachuted to safety in Israel. They were later taken to hospital.

