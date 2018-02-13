Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Israeli police are to recommend that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be charged over alleged bribery cases, the country's media report.

Police questioned Mr Netanyahu as part of an inquiry into corruption allegations last month.

Speaking on Israeli television, he said the allegations were baseless.

Israeli media say police will announce there is enough evidence to indict Mr Netanyahu for bribery and breach of trust in two separate cases.

One case centres on an allegation that Mr Netanyahu asked the publisher of an Israeli newspaper, Yediot Aharonot, for positive coverage in exchange for help in reining in a rival publication.

Israeli media say the editor of Yediot Aharonot, Arnon Mozes, will also face charges.

The second centres on a claim that Mr Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister since 2009, received more than $100,000 (£72,000) in gifts from Hollywood mogul Arnon Milchan and other supporters.

The Jerusalem Post says the gifts included champagne and cigars, and were given in exchange for help getting Mr Milchan a US visa.

Mr Milchan also faces charges, it reported.

Mr Netanyahu, who in his second stint as prime minister, denies all the allegations, and criticised moves against him on Facebook last week.

A final decision on whether Mr Netanyahu should face charges will come down to the attorney general's office.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said any prime minister who has been charged should not be obliged to resign.