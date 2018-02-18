Middle East

Passenger plane crashes in Iran mountains

  • 18 February 2018
ATR 72-500 Image copyright Konstantin von Wedelstaedt
Image caption Aseman operates the ATR 72-500

A passenger plane carrying at least 60 people has crashed in a mountainous area of central Iran, media report.

The plane came down in the Zagros mountains near the city of Semirom in Isfahan province while flying between Tehran and the south-western city of Yasuj, reports say.

"All emergency forces are on alert," an emergency services spokesman said.

Bad weather prevented an emergency helicopter reaching the site. There is no official word yet on casualties.

The plane, believed to be an ATR 72-500, was operated by Aseman Airlines.

Reports say those on board were 60 passengers, two security guards, two flight attendants and the pilot and co-pilot.

