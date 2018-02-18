Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Netanyahu brandished a fragment of an Iranian drone shot down over Israel

Israel's prime minister has launched a stinging attack on Iran, telling a security conference in Munich it is the "greatest threat to our world".

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would "not allow Iran's regime to put a noose of terror around our neck".

Mr Netanyahu drew a parallel between the 1938 Munich Agreement, seen as a failed attempt to appease Nazi Germany, and the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He said the deal had only "unleashed a dangerous Iranian tiger".

Mr Netanyahu accused Iran's foreign minister and representative in Munich, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is due to address delegates later on Sunday, of being the "smooth-talking mouthpiece of Iran's regime... [who] lies with eloquence".

He said Iran was falsely denying that it sent a drone into Israeli territory last week which was shot down by Israeli forces.

Holding up a remnant of what he said was the destroyed drone, he addressed Mr Zarif directly: "Do you recognise it? You should, it's yours. Don't test us."

Israel shoots down Iranian drone, then attacks Syrian targets

Israel warns Iran after launching major raids in Syria

Why the recent spike in tensions?

The immediate trigger is last week's confrontation - the first known direct engagement between the Israeli and Iranian militaries.

Israel launched raids against Iranian targets in Syria after saying it had intercepted an Iranian drone crossing the Syria-Israel border.

During the offensive, an Israeli F-16 fighter jet was shot down by Syrian air defences, its pilots ejecting in northern Israel.

It was believed to be the first time Israel had lost a jet in combat since 2006.

After the attack, Mr Netanyahu said Iran had "brazenly violated Israel's sovereignty" and vowed that Israel would defend itself.