Pro-Syria forces 'enter Kurd-held enclave'

Turkey launched a cross-border operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria last month

Syrian pro-government forces have entered the Kurdish-held border enclave of Afrin, reports say, raising the risk of clashes with Turkey.

It comes a day after Syria's state news agency said "Popular Forces" would be sent there to counter "the Turkish regime's attack".

Turkey and pro-Turkish rebels have been fighting Kurdish militia in Afrin for the past month.

Turkey warned Syrian forces against intervening in support of the Kurds.

Syrian state TV showed pictures of pro-government paramilitaries preparing to enter Afrin on Tuesday.

Pro-government Hezbollah media and Syrian Kurdish news agency Anha said "Popular Forces" militia had crossed into the enclave.

It is not yet clear how many fighters have moved in or where they will be deployed.