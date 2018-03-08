Hebron Exposed: A Weapon for LifeMonday, April 23, 12pm

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Tom Roberts.

Hebron Exposed: A Weapon for Life - a BBC Arabic Documentary, directed by Tom Roberts52', Palestine (2018) - Exclusive Sneak Peek Preview Screening

In March 2016 an Israeli soldier, Elor Azaria, shot Abdel Fattah Al-Sharif, a Palestinian, in the head as he lay incapacitated in a Hebron street. Human rights activist Emad Abushamsiya caught the entire scene on camera. His video went viral, landing Azaria with a manslaughter conviction and leading many Israelis to vilify Abushamsiya for exposing the crime. In response, he created a team of teenage activists whom he armed with cameras and trained to document the human rights violations they witness around them. Making extensive use of their footage, this powerful film follows Abushamsiya as he prepares the teenagers for the intense reality of filming in the Hebron hotspot.