Sedition on the Banks of the Tigris

Monday, April 23, 5.00pm

This screening will be followed by a Q&A with Special Correspondent, Feras Kilani.

Sedition on the Banks of the Tigris - a BBC Arabic Documentary, by Feras Kilani - 52', Syria/Iraq (2018) - Exclusive Special Screening

The defeat of the so-called Islamic State has left Sunni Muslim populations crushed and Shia Muslim military forces victorious, although only after terrible sacrifices. BBC Correspondent Feras Kilani returns to the battlegrounds to assess the human cost and ask whether this is really the end for extreme jihadism in Iraq and Syria. This film is made up of previously unseen footage shot throughout Kilani's coverage since the Battle of Mosul in 2014. This rare view exposes the harsh and unforgiving reality of war and occupation, and the lengths that special correspondents will go to tell their story.