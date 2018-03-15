Image copyright AFP Image caption Civilians have been leaving during "humanitarian pauses" declared by the government

Thousands of civilians are reported to be fleeing a town in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region of Syria, as government forces advance.

State television showed pictures of men, women and children carrying bags leaving the town of Hamouria, which has come under intense bombardment.

It is the biggest exodus from the enclave since the military stepped up an offensive to retake it last month.

At the same time, 25 lorries carrying food aid entered the town of Douma.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said the aid was just a fraction of what was needed in Eastern Ghouta, where almost 400,000 people remain trapped.

It came as Syria's civil war, which began as a peaceful uprising against President Bashar al-Assad, entered its eighth year.

The conflict has left more than 350,000 people dead and displaced 11 million.