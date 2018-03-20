Image copyright AFP Image caption Some 300,000 civilians are still inside the rebel enclave, which has been cut into three pockets

An air strike has reportedly killed 15 children and two women sheltering in a school basement in Syria's besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region.

Rescuers said they had been hiding below ground to escape government and Russian raids on the town of Arbin.

More than 1,400 civilians are believed to have been killed since government forces stepped up an offensive on the enclave outside Damascus a month ago.

Russia says another 79,000 civilians have fled the siege in the past week.

The exodus came after soldiers and allied militiamen drove rebel forces out of about 65% of the region, cutting it into three pockets.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitoring group reported that three missiles hit the school in Arbin overnight, causing severe damage to the basement shelter.

In addition to killing 17 civilians, 50 others were wounded in the strike, SOHR said.

The opposition National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces posted a photo online purportedly showing the aftermath.

It showed rescue workers standing underneath a large hole in the ceiling, from which several destroyed pillars were dangling.

The coalition alleged that the shelter had been deliberately targeted by Russian aircraft, and that they were responsible for a "massacre".

There was no immediate comment from the Russian military, but it has previously denied carrying out air strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure.