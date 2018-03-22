Image copyright AFP Image caption Buses to transport the rebels and their families arrived on the outskirts of Harasta earlier

Syrian rebel fighters and their family members have begun leaving a town in the besieged Eastern Ghouta as part of an evacuation deal with the government.

State television said 27 rebels and 182 civilians had crossed into government-held Damascus from Harasta on Thursday.

Some 1,500 rebels and 6,000 civilians are to be transported to the northern rebel-held province of Idlib.

The evacuation deal is the first agreed since pro-government forces stepped up an assault on the enclave a month ago.

A monitoring group says air and artillery strikes have killed 1,500 civilians, while at least 50,000 others have fled the siege on foot in recent days.

The exodus came after soldiers and allied militiamen drove rebel forces out of about 65% of the region, cutting it into three pockets - one of them around Harasta.