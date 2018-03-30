Middle East

Shelling 'kills Palestinian' in Gaza

  • 30 March 2018
A Palestinian farmer has been killed and a second person wounded by Israeli artillery fire, Palestinian health officials and residents say.

The strike happened early on Friday near the town of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, according to a spokesman.

Israel's military has not yet commented on the report.

The area is in a state of heightened tension ahead of a six-week protest by Palestinians along the Israeli border.