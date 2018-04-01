Syria war: 'Deal struck' to take critically injured out of Douma
A deal has been reached to evacuate critically injured people from Douma, the last rebel-held town in Syria's Eastern Ghouta region, reports say.
The agreement follows negotiations between the rebel group Jaish al-Islam, civic leaders and Russia.
The wounded will be taken to Idlib, which is still in rebel hands.
Talks are continuing to spare Douma from a military offensive by the Syrian army and its allies, who currently surround it.