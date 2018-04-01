Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption A deal has been reached to allow seriously injured people to leave the besieged Eastern Ghouta region

A deal has been reached to evacuate critically injured people from Douma, the last rebel-held town in Syria's Eastern Ghouta region, reports say.

The agreement follows negotiations between the rebel group Jaish al-Islam, civic leaders and Russia.

The wounded will be taken to Idlib, which is still in rebel hands.

Talks are continuing to spare Douma from a military offensive by the Syrian army and its allies, who currently surround it.