The US and Russia have traded barbs at a UN Security Council meeting on the alleged chemical attack in Syria.

Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia said the incident in Douma was staged and that US military action in response could have "grave repercussions".

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said Russia had the "blood of Syrian children" on its hands.

Earlier, the UN human rights chief said world powers were treating chemical weapons use with a "collective shrug".

The estimates of how many people died in Saturday's attack range from 42 to more than 60 people, but medical groups say numbers could rise as rescue workers gain access to basements where hundreds of families had sought refuge.

The US, France and UK have led international condemnation of the attack, with the Syrian government and its Russian backers denying any responsibility.

The escalation of tension comes as relations between Russia and the West are at their worst level since the Cold War after the poisoning of an ex-spy in England that the UK blamed on Moscow.