Syria 'chemical' attack: Douma's warren of war tunnels revealed
Photographers have visited the network of tunnels used to move about Douma when it was under fire.
-
EPA
Bomb-proof tunnels big enough to drive down: the war-torn Syrian town of Douma has been yielding up its secrets since rebels abandoned it this month after the suspected government chemical attack there.
-
EPA
The tunnels, fitted with electric lights, snake under the town.
-
EPA
The impressive structures have reinforced walls and are paved in places.
-
EPA
Exits to the daylight world quickly reveal why people sheltered so deeply underground.
-
EPA
Much of the former opposition bastion has been reduced to rubble.
-
EPA
But there are still playgrounds, swings and children in Douma.