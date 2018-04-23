Image copyright AFP Image caption Saleh al-Sammad had led the rebel Supreme Political Council since its creation in August 2016

A political leader of Yemen's rebel Houthi movement has been killed in a Saudi-led coalition air strike, a rebel-run TV channel says.

Al-Masirah reported that Saleh Ali al-Sammad, chairman of the rebel Supreme Political Council, died in the Red Sea province of Hudaydah last Thursday.

Mahdi al-Mashat has succeeded him.

There was no immediate confirmation from the coalition, which has backed Yemen's government in the country's civil war over the past three years.

