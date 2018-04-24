Image copyright AFP

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly called the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers the "worst ever" and threatened to abandon it.

The accord - negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama - saw Iran limit its sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for relief from international sections.

Why does Mr Trump oppose it?

Mr Trump has twice refused to certify to Congress that Iran is complying with the agreement, but so far declined to reimpose nuclear-related sanctions.

However, he warned in January that the US would "withdraw" from the deal on 12 May - the next deadline for waiving sanctions - unless Congress and European powers fixed its "disastrous flaws".

He complained that the deal only limited Iran's nuclear activities for a fixed period; had failed to stop the development of ballistic missiles; and had handed Iran a $100bn (£72bn) windfall that it used "as a slush fund for weapons, terror, and oppression" across the Middle East.

What was agreed under the deal?

Iran limited its sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was agreed by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - the US, UK, France, China and Russia - plus Germany (the P5+1).

The accord saw Iran agree to limit the size of its stockpile of enriched uranium - which is used to make reactor fuel, but also nuclear weapons - for 15 years and the number of centrifuges installed to enrich uranium for 10 years. Iran also agreed to modify a heavy water facility so it could not produce plutonium suitable for a nuclear bomb.

The accord was endorsed by Security Council resolution 2231 and its implementation began on January 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) certified that Iran had fulfilled its key commitments.

What does Mr Trump want 'fixed'?

The president declared in January that he would no longer waive sanctions unless Congress approved an amendment to legislation covering the nuclear deal that:

Demands Iran allow immediate inspections at all sites requested by the IAEA

Ensures Iran "never even comes close to possessing a nuclear weapon". US officials say that means keeping the so-called "break-out time" - the time it would take Iran to make a bomb if it decided to do so - at a year or more

Includes provisions limiting Iran's nuclear activities that have no expiration dates, and allowing sanctions to "snap back" if the new criteria are breached

Explicitly states for the first time that Iran's long-range missile and nuclear weapons programmes are inseparable, and that the development and testing of missiles should be subject to severe sanctions

What do Iran and the other P5+1 nations say?

President Hassan Rouhani says Iran's nuclear programme could be restarted "within hours"

Iran, which insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, considers the JCPOA "not renegotiable".

President Hassan Rouhani has said there would be "severe consequences" if the US reimposes sanctions. He did not give any details, but Iranian officials have said uranium enrichment could be stepped up within days and that the country could withdraw from the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The European powers have said they are committed to upholding the accord.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Mr Trump he was willing to "work on a new deal"

But French President Emmanuel Macron said during a visit to Washington on Tuesday that it was "not sufficient" and that he was willing to "work on a new deal". Mr Macron said it would need to make sure there was no Iranian nuclear activity "in the long run"; end Iranian ballistic missile activity; and finding "a political solution to contain" Iran in the Middle East, where it is involved in several conflicts.

Russia and China have expressed their "unwavering support" for the JCPOA, while IAEA chief Yukiya Amano has said its failure would be "a great loss".

Will deal collapse if the US reimposes sanctions?

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said such a move would "amount to basically killing the deal" and that it was "most likely" that Iran would abandon it as well. However, in theory the deal could survive if Iran and the other parties continue to honour their commitments.

The European powers and other concerned countries could refuse to comply with the US sanctions - international co-operation was key to the previous sanctions regime that brought Iran to the negotiating table.

There are also questions about whether the US could actually "withdraw" from the JCPOA, as Mr Trump has suggested.

The Obama administration argued that the JCPOA was "not a treaty", but rather a reflection of "political commitments" made by Iran and the P5+1.

However, the EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, said in October 2017 that no party could pull out. "It is not a bilateral agreement. It does not belong to any single country and it is not up to any single country to terminate it," she said. "It is a multilateral agreement that was unanimously endorsed by United Nations Security Council resolution 2231."

Some have suggested the US might seek to counter accusations that it is violating the resolution by citing the JCPOA's preamble, which says all parties must refrain from "any action inconsistent with the letter, spirit and intent" of the deal.

Has Iran complied with the deal?

IAEA inspectors have certified that Iran is fulfilling its nuclear-related commitments

The IAEA has said it has the "world's most robust verification regime in place in Iran", and its inspectors have certified 11 times since 2016 that Iran is fulfilling its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA.

However, the watchdog has recorded several technical violations. For instance, Iran has twice exceeded its heavy-water production cap.

The IAEA has also said its inspectors were granted access to all locations that they needed to visit in 2017. However, they did not seek to enter any military sites, which Iranian officials had declared off-limits - a move the US said raised doubts over Iranian compliance.

The US and European powers also say Iran has carried out ballistic missile tests in violation of Security Council resolution 2231. It "calls upon" Iran not to "undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using such ballistic missile technology". Iran says the missiles are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

Has US kept its side of the deal?

Iran has accused the US of breaching the JCPOA by imposing new sanctions not directly related to its nuclear activities. They have targeted entities associated with Iran's ballistic missile programme and the Revolutionary Guards, as well as alleged human rights abusers.

Iran's currency has slumped against the dollar amid concerns that US sanctions will resume

Iranian officials have also expressed frustration that the US has kept in place a ban on direct trade with Iran and regulations barring Iran from access to the US financial system. The restrictions were already deterring foreign companies from doing business in Iran before Mr Trump threatened to abandon the nuclear deal.

Public discontent with the slow pace of Iran's economic recovery helped spark anti-government protests across Iran at the end of 2017.