"Maybe if we die we'll be able to play" - it's a sentiment echoed by many children caught up in the war in Syria, says Dr Mohammad Khalid Hamza.
His team of doctors and psychologists from the Syrian American Medical Society (Sams) have been working with children affected by the seven-year conflict. They and other humanitarian organisations have been collecting drawings made by the children.
This collection, drawn by children up to 14 years of age, shows how they see the war. We have withheld the names of some of the authors to protect their identity.
This drawing quotes the start of a poem by the famous Tunisian poet Abu al-Qasim al-Shabbi, The Will for Life. It is widely taught in schools throughout the Arabic-speaking world and became one of the rallying cries of the "Arab Spring" uprisings across the region.
The first verse reads:
If, one day, a people desires to live, then fate will answer their call.
And their night will then begin to fade, and their chains - break and fall.
(Poem translated by Elliott Colla)
Images provided by The Syrian American Medical Society, Save the Children and Unicef