Palestinians carry an injured man during clashes with Israeli security forces

The health ministry in Gaza says Israeli forces have shot dead three Palestinians in continuing protests on the border.

More than 300 others have been hospitalised for gunshot wounds and the effects of tear gas, the ministry says.

The Israeli army said more than 10,000 Palestinians had been rioting and its troops had fired in line with the rules of engagement.

This is the fifth consecutive week of mass protests.