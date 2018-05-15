Gaza border violence in pictures
- 15 May 2018
Monday was the deadliest day since violent unrest returned to the Gaza Strip border fence with Israel almost two months ago.
Palestinian protests were fuelled by the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.
Israeli troops guarding the border killed at least 58 protesters and injured almost 3,000.
