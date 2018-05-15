Monday was the deadliest day since violent unrest returned to the Gaza Strip border fence with Israel almost two months ago.

Palestinian protests were fuelled by the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem.

Israeli troops guarding the border killed at least 58 protesters and injured almost 3,000.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Israel says some 40,000 Palestinians took part

Image copyright EPA Image caption Palestinians hurled stones and incendiary devices

Image copyright EPA Image caption Palestinians protested at 13 locations along Israel's security fence

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Israeli forces responded to protesters with tear gas and live fire from snipers

Image copyright EPA Image caption About 2,700 people were injured, Palestinian officials say

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Monday was the deadliest day in Gaza since the 2014 war

Image copyright EPA Image caption Israel said soldiers had fired on people carrying out "terrorist activity and not on demonstrators"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There was fierce condemnation from some countries but Israel's key ally, the US, stood by it

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tensions were high in Gaza on Tuesday as Palestinians prepared to bury their dead

