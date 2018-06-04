Image copyright Reuters Image caption Hani Mulki had refused to scrap a controversial tax bill

Jordan's Prime Minister Hani Mulki has resigned after several days of protests against tax rises and austerity measures.

The recent demonstrations are the country's biggest in years.

Protesters have chanted anti-government slogans and clashed with police, who have fired tear gas and blocked roads.

The demonstrators say a new tax bill backed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hurt the poor and middle class.

Mr Mulki had refused to scrap the bill, saying it was up to parliament to decide whether to pass it or not.

His government said it needed the money to fund public services and said the new tax bill would mean higher earners pay more.

But protesters feared it would further worsen living standards. In recent years, Jordanians have seen prices rise with salaries failing to keep up.

On Monday, Mr Mulki was summoned by King Abdullah who demanded his resignation.

"Prime Minister Hani Mulki submitted his resignation to the king this afternoon during a meeting at the Husseiniyeh Palace and the king accepted the resignation," a government source told AFP news agency.

In Jordan, the monarch has extensive powers and can appoint governments and approve legislation.

King Abdullah has reportedly asked Omar al-Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, to form a new government.