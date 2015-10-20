Japan Direct
Japan's stylish young protesters
Japan's youth is shaking off its reputation for political apathy, with a series of anti-government protests, and they are doing it in style.
- 20 October 2015
What's it like to be black in Japan?
A film about the experiences of black people in Japan has been watched 200,000 times.
- 19 October 2015
The reclusive manga artist and his man-eating giants
The world loves apocalyptic tales, but what makes best-selling Japanese series Attack on Titan so popular?
- 19 October 2015
Toothless tiger: Japan Self-Defence Forces
Japan has passed laws allowing its military to fight, but how effective would it be in a conflict?
- 15 October 2015
Image gallery
Your pictures: Japan
The best shots of Japan sent in by you.
- 12 October 2015
