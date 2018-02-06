Maldives profile - Media

Image copyright AFP Image caption A defamation law allows the authorities to fine or close media outlets

Private broadcasters operate alongside outlets run by Public Service Media, a state body.

Non-state media report coming under pressure, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says journalists operate in a climate of violence and impunity.

It says the government "continues to persecute the independent media", and that political parties are the main source of threats.

A 2016 law criminalised defamation, allowing the authorities to fine or close media for content deemed defamatory.

Raajje TV, a leading pro-opposition outlet, said in 2017 that the authorities were seeking to shut it down by imposing large fines under the legislation.

There were 270,000 internet users by June 2017 (Internetworldstats.com).

The press/websites

Mihaaru - Dhivehi-language newspaper; its website publishes in English and Dhivehi

Maldives Independent - news site, in English

Sun Online - news site, in English and Dhivehi

Miadhu - English-language pages

Television

Radio