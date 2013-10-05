Tropical Storm Karen weakens off US Gulf Coast

Image caption People across the area have been heeding evacuation orders

A tropical storm which sparked an alert on the US Gulf Coast is losing strength but heavy rain and potential flooding are still expected.

As of 09:00 GMT (04:00 CDT), the storm had weakened to 40mph (64km/h) and was not expected to rise, the National Hurricane Center said in an update.

Forecasters expect the centre of the storm to approach the south-east Louisiana coast on Saturday night.

It is the first storm to threaten the coast this Atlantic hurricane season.

News that it was weakening came after a busy day of preparations, as pickups hauled boat trailers and flatbed lorries carried loads of crab traps out of vulnerable, low-lying areas of south-east Louisiana.

Alabama had joined Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida in declaring a state of emergency while oil platforms out in the Gulf of Mexico were shutting production as a precaution.

Image caption Tropical Storm Karen formed in the south-east of the Gulf of Mexico

Federal emergency agencies recalled workers who were on leave because of the ongoing government shutdown.