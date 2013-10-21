Utah rock row: Dave Hall and Glenn Taylor sacked

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Authorities are considering charging Glenn Taylor after he toppled the 170 million-year-old red rock formation

Two leaders of a US scout group shown in an online video toppling an ancient rock formation in Utah have been removed from their positions.

The Boy Scouts of America had condemned the destruction, calling it "reprehensible behaviour".

Dave Hall filmed Glenn Taylor pushing over the 170 million-year-old sandstone rock in Goblin Valley State Park and celebrating afterwards.

The men argued the rock was loose and could have fallen on a passer-by.

They now say they should have alerted park rangers to the potential danger.

The Boy Scouts said in a statement the actions did not adhere to the group's "leave no trace" principle on the outdoors, and have asked all scout leaders to review those guidelines.

The move provoked an international outcry, and the two men have said they have received death threats from around the world.

'Wrong method'

Image caption Glenn Taylor (left) congratulated a colleague after the incident

Mr Hall said they learned they had lost their positions with the Boy Scouts, which they had held for a few years, on Monday morning.

"We've always supported the Boy Scouts and if that's what they feel is best, we support that decision," Mr Hall said. "We're extremely sorry for our mistake. We look forward to doing everything we can to make it right and move on."

Utah State Parks spokesman Eugene Swalberg has said state authorities may bring charges against the men after the incident.

"This is not behaviour that is appreciated or should exist in state parks," he told the Deseret News.

"This has been formed for literally millions of years, and it's supposed to last for a long time. It doesn't need individuals doing the work of Mother Nature."

However, scout leader Mr Hall told the Salt Lake Tribune: "I think we made the right decision, but probably the wrong method."

Since the incident Mr Hall said he had learned that "state parks and national parks are very, very sacred to a lot of people".