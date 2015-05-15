Image copyright Reuters

A jury has reached a sentencing decision on whether to put Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death.

After 14 hours of deliberation, the jury of five men and seven women is about to say whether he will be executed or sent to prison for life.

Three people were killed and 260 others injured when Tsarnaev and his brother placed bombs at the finish line of the Boston Marathon in April 2013.

Tsarnaev, 21, was convicted last month of 30 federal charges.

Seventeen of those carried the death penalty.