Australian NRL star Matthew Lodge in New York stalking court case

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matthew Lodge appeared at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday

Australian Rugby League (NRL) player Matthew Lodge has been ordered by a New York judge to stay away from two women he allegedly stalked in the US city.

During Wednesday's court appearance, he was also told not to have any contact with a man who came to the women's aid and who he is accused of punching.

Mr Lodge, 20, is also accused of locking himself in the man's apartment and causing "significant damage".

The player - who was granted bail - could face up to 25 years in prison.

He had to surrender his passport and will stay in the US until the next court hearing in February.

Mr Lodge's court appearance comes as retired NRL star and former anti-domestic violence advocate Hazem El Masri plead not guilty to charges he assaulted his wife in Sydney.

'The night that you die'

Judge Gilbert Hold's ruling refers to an alleged incident in New York last Friday. Mr Lodge is accused of approaching two women then following them after they tried to leave.

New York police allege he told them: "This is the night that you die."

The athlete is also accused of punching Joseph Cartwright, who came to help the women, then locking himself in Mr Cartwright's apartment.

Mr Lodge's lawyer Thomas Rotko said it was a "very unfortunate situation".

"We are confident that when all of the facts and circumstances are known, the District Attorney's Office will see the same good and decent person that his family and friends know so well," he added.

Mr Lodge's contract with Sydney's Wests Tigers club was terminated over the weekend.

He was suspended from the team in August over alleged domestic violence offences, including assault, stalking and intimidation.