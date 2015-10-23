US Tennessee university shooting: One dead and two injured

Image copyright AP

One person has been shot dead and three others wounded in a shooting incident at Tennessee State University in Nashville, US police say.

Police in Nashville tweeted that the violence arose after an apparent row over a dice game on Thursday night.

A 19-year-old man was killed in the argument, and three female students who were passing by were wounded.

The latest incident comes a week after three people were wounded by gunfire at an off-campus party near the college.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

A university spokeswoman said the two men involved in the argument were not students and were believed to have been gambling.