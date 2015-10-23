Lincoln Chafee drops out of 2016 White House race

Image copyright Getty Images

Former Rhode Island Governor Lincoln Chafee has said he is dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

The 62-year-old former Republican told the Democratic National Committee on Friday morning he was ending his candidacy for the 2016 election.

He has struggled to raise money and make any impact in the Democratic field, which is led by Hillary Clinton.

Mr Chafee has served as a Republican and an Independent but had never before run for office as a Democrat.

At a women's forum held by the Democratic National Committee, he said: "After much thought I have decided to end my campaign for president today.

"But I would like to take this opportunity one last time to advocate for a chance be given to peace."

Mr Chafee was, as he pointed out in the recent Democratic debate, the only Republican to vote against the Iraq War.

His departure means there are only three Democrats left - Mrs Clinton, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley.