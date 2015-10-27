Dog named Trigger shoots owner in the foot

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Allie Carter was shot by a chocolate Labrador (file picture)

A woman in the US state of Indiana is recovering after being shot by her dog in a bizarre hunting accident, an environment official says.

The woman, named as Allie Carter, 25, was hunting waterfowl on Saturday in the north of the state, Jonathon Boyd, an Indiana conservation officer said.

She put down her 12-gauge shotgun but her chocolate Labrador stepped on it, shooting her in the foot.

To add insult to injury, the dog was named Trigger.

Mr Boyd said she suffered injuries to her left foot and toes and has since been released from hospital.

He said Ms Carter had not completed a hunter education course and urged all prospective hunters to do so.