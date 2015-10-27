San Francisco to vote on requiring CCTV for gun sales

Image copyright AP Image caption Steve Alcairo says he will not subject his customers to surveillance

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is set to vote on an ordinance requiring CCTV recording for all gun and ammunition sales.

City leaders hope the footage would aid criminal investigations.

The city's only gun shop has threatened to close rather than subject their customers to surveillance.

"I won't put my customers through that. It's an invasion of their privacy," Steven Alcairo, manager of the High Bridge Arms store, told The Guardian.

The ordinance would require shops to submit a weekly report to police detailing ammunition sales, type and quantity of ammunition purchased, and identification of the buyer.

It would apply to vendors who are based in or deliver to San Francisco. Store owners would be required to keep all information and video recordings for a year.

One of the members of San Francisco's Board of Supervisors, Mark Farrell, told CBS News, "easy access to firearms continues to be a contributing factor to senseless violence".

California gun laws currently require gun dealers to hold a licence, wait 10 days before transferring a firearm to someone who has applied for purchase, run background checks, and sell in fortified premises.

Chicago approved similar recording requirements last year.