New York building collapse: At least one dead and another trapped

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The incident apparently happened in the building's interior

One construction worker has been killed and another was hurt after a building in New York City partially collapsed.

The eight-story building in midtown Manhattan is being demolished to make way for a high-end hotel.

The incident happened about 10:30 local time (14:30 GMT), sending dozens of firefighters and emergency workers to the scene.

It is unclear what caused the collapse. The scaffolding and netting on the front of the building were undisturbed.

A 27-story, 170-room luxury hotel is planned for the site.