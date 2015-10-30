US & Canada

New York building collapse: At least one dead and another trapped

A New York City firefighter works on the scene where a building undergoing demolition work partially collapsed, in New York October 30, 2015. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The incident apparently happened in the building's interior

One construction worker has been killed and another was hurt after a building in New York City partially collapsed.

The eight-story building in midtown Manhattan is being demolished to make way for a high-end hotel.

The incident happened about 10:30 local time (14:30 GMT), sending dozens of firefighters and emergency workers to the scene.

It is unclear what caused the collapse. The scaffolding and netting on the front of the building were undisturbed.

A 27-story, 170-room luxury hotel is planned for the site.

