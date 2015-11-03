Five US election races to watch

Image copyright AP/Getty Images

Across the US on Tuesday, voters will head to the polls for local elections, casting ballots for new governors and mayors and state laws and local ordinances. These five races could have far-reaching effects across the country.

Ohio's marijuana questions

Image copyright AP Image caption Ohio's marijuana initiative would directly financially benefit specific properties

State voters will decide whether to legalise the limited sale and use of marijuana in Ohio. The amendment to the state constitution would create 10 facilities with exclusive rights to grow marijuana.

Some are worried that those facilities would have a monopoly on the market. A separate ballot measure seeks to nullify the marijuana proposal by adopting a ban on constitutional amendments that create an economic monopoly.

Many want to legalise marijuana in Ohio, but they are worried the state is going about it in the wrong way. Other states where marijuana is legal, like Colorado, have seen large tax revenue from its sale.

Houston's 'bathroom bill'

On the ballot in Houston, Texas is a sweeping civil-rights measure that would protect the rights of transgender individuals to, among other things, use bathrooms of their choosing.

Bill Cosby's fate

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Pennsylvania, a district attorney re-opened a Bill Cosby sex assault case

An election for the top prosecutor of Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, could determine whether Bill Cosby will face criminal charges. He has been accused by more than 40 women of sexual assault over a period of decades.

Bruce Castor, who was the county's district attorney from 2000-2008, failed to press charges against the US TV star in 2005 after a woman told police that Mr Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her at his home in the area.

This year Montgomery County District Attorney Risa Vetri Ferman re-opened that case. The legal window to charge Mr Cosby closes in January.

But Ms Ferman is running for a judge position in the county, so her successor will determine whether the case continues. Mr Castor, a Republican, is running for the position again, against Democrat Kevin Steele, who has criticised Mr Castor for not pressing charges.

Airbnb v San Francisco

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Proposition F would subject the home-sharing application to many new regulations

Airbnb, the app that allows people to rent out their houses and apartments to anyone looking for a place to stay, could face strict new regulations and fees if a ballot measure in San Francisco is enacted.

Proposition F, also being referred as the Airbnb initiative, would "restrict" short-term rentals in San Francisco to 75 nights each year and subject home-sharers to city codes and hotel taxes. It would also require hosts to provide guest and revenue reports every three months.

Cities across the globe have differed in how they deal with sites like Airbnb - laws in Europe tend to be more favourable toward the home-sharing economy - and San Francisco's decision may create an example for the rest of the US to follow.

Airbnb has aggressively contested Proposition F, spending $8M (£5.2M) advertising against it.

A new mayor for Charleston

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Charleston Mayor Joe Riley is stepping down after 40 years in office

On Tuesday, Charleston, South Carolina, will elect a new mayor for the first time in 40 years.

Six candidates are on the ballot to replace Mayor Joseph Riley, who has served 10 terms.

Mayor Riley's last year in office has been a trying time for the southern city.

This year, a major flood swept through the city and nine black churchgoers were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting. The shooting and its aftermath started a national conversation about race relations and have become a major issues in the race.

It is expected that the two top candidates in the general election will have to participate in a 17 November run-off election.

