Six surprising facts about US teen media use

Young people and teens are often portrayed as heavily involved with social websites and other online media. But new survey published this week has found some surprising information about how teenagers in the US spend their time.

The research was carried out by Common Sense Media, a non-profit organisation that aims to help parents and children successfully navigate the world of technology and media.

It surveyed almost 3,000 young people between eight and 18 years old. Here's what they found out about how teenagers use and engage with different types of media.

Average time spent with media

9 hours Average amount spent with media per day for US teens Includes watching TV, movies, and online videos, playing games, using social media and the internet and listening to music

While nine hours is the average time teenagers spend with technology, 6% of those surveyed said they don't use screen media at all on any given day.

Social media use

45% of teens in the US use social media every day 66% listen to music

Teenage girls spend about 40 minutes more a day on social media than boys. In comparison, boys are more likely to spend time gaming.

Multi-tasking while doing homework?

2/3rds of teens say using media while doing homework doesn't affect their work

More than half of teens say they text, watch TV, use social media or listen to music while studying.

TV on traditional screens

50% of viewing time by US teens is spent watching TV as it is broadcast 22% is spent watching online videos on platforms such as YouTube

Mobile phones are the most popular way to watch TV and videos online. They account for 43% of time spent watching online media.

Social is not the favourite

While social media has become an integral part of most teenagers' lives, very few say it is their favourite.

Differences in income level

Teens from lower-income families are no more likely to watch, listen or engage with media than those from higher income families but when they do, they tend to spend more time.

Black teenagers also report spending more time on average than white or Hispanic teens.