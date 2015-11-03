Canadian dogs spiked by porcupine

Image copyright Mike Gerrand Image caption The quills pierced Mahalo's heart and lungs

Two Canadian dogs have survived a harrowing run-in with a porcupine, but the encounter has left their owner with hefty medical bills.

Mahalo, a pit bull, was playing with his brother and another dog on his owner's farm in Craven, Saskatchewan, when the dogs ran afoul of a porcupine.

Mahalo had to be rushed to a veterinarian after the porcupine's quills pierced his heart and lungs.

Clad in a cone, she is recovering at home, but the healing process is long.

Mahalo's owner Dennis Mazur, a 39-year-old social worker, has had to take time off work to tend to the dog.

"The veterinarian said if [Mahalo] hadn't been a pit bull with all that muscle she wouldn't have survived," said Mike Gerrand, Mr Mazur's friend who organised a fundraising campaign.

Image copyright Mike Gerrand Image caption Mahalo's brother Nestah was also hurt in the incident

Image copyright Mike Gerrand Image caption Mahalo is recovering but must wear a cone and avoid activity

Mahalo's brother, Nestah, was also hurt in the attack. Nestah was hit by dozens of quills to the face, but avoided more serious internal injuries.

The extended recovery for the dogs has cost Mr Mazur thousands of dollars in medical bills and lost work time.

Some of the quills have taken weeks to remove, said Mr Gerrand, who has raised more than C$3,000 so far towards the C$10,000 bill.