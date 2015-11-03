Ex-Daily Show host Jon Stewart signs internet deal with HBO

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stewart left The Daily Show after 16 years as host in August

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart has signed a deal with HBO to produce topical videos for the network's internet services.

The content will be featured on the network's streaming services apps, HBO Now and HBO Go, and other platforms.

The four-year deal also includes the possibility of more traditional television projects.

Stewart stepped down as host in August after leading the nightly news satire show for the past 16 years.

"Stewart will view current events through his unique prism," HBO said in a statement.

HBO did not announce a start date, but a network official told Reuters that the venture should launch next year.

Image copyright HBO Image caption Media companies have been working to bolster their internet streaming services in recent months

The network said Stewart would work with a graphics company to produce short-form content that will be refreshed multiple times a day,

"Appearing on television 22 minutes a night clearly broke me. I'm pretty sure I can produce a few minutes of content every now and again," Stewart said jokingly in the HBO statement.

Traditional networks are investing more in their internet streaming services to compete with upstarts like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

On Monday, CBS announced a new Star Trek TV series would be broadcast exclusively on its streaming service, starting in 2017.

The move puts to rest speculation about Stewart's next career move. When he announced he was leaving the Daily Show in February, Stewart did not say what he would do next.

He has advocated for several charitable causes since he left the Daily Show. He also a made a cameo appearance for his friend and Daily Show veteran Stephen Colbert during the debut of Colbert's new chat show.