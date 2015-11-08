JFK licence plates sell for $100,000 at auction

Image copyright AP Image caption The plates had been expected to sell for much less than the $100,000 they raised

A pair of licence plates from the car that drove John F Kennedy when he was killed have sold at auction for $100,000 (£66,000).

The plates had been discarded when the limousine was sent for upgrades after President Kennedy was shot dead in Dallas, Texas in November 1963.

The company's owner retrieved them and passed them on to his daughter.

The plates, bearing number GG-300, had been expected to raise close to $40,000 at the auction in Dallas.

"I was aware of their significance," said Jane Walker, who inherited the plates and kept them in a kitchen drawer.

"On occasion, I would take them out and show to friends."

The auction company said the plates were bought by a "high-end Kennedy collector" who wanted to remain anonymous.

Also sold was a menu from the last dinner served on the Titanic before it sank. The menu fetched $118,750.

Some diners on the luxury cruise liner were served oysters, roast duckling and peaches in chartreuse jelly.