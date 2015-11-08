'Mysterious light in sky' spooks California

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Amateur footage of the missile test has been posted online

A mysterious bright light in the sky has sent Californians into panic - only for it to be explained soon afterwards.

The light was spotted travelling quickly over Orange County and neighbouring areas late on Saturday, leading to fevered speculation online over its origin.

The Orange County sheriff said the light was from a naval test fire made off the California coastline.

Aviation officials had warned of possible US military activity.

Videos posted online show a bright flare rising high, before a wide, bright blue flash emerges in a cone shape. Many videos continue to track the light for several minutes.

On Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said night-time flights to and from Los Angeles International (LAX) would avoid flying over the Pacific Ocean to the west of the airport, the second busiest in the US.

The FAA did not disclose the reason for the change, but indicated that military activity in the area would take place between Friday and Thursday.

Media in California confirmed that the light came from an unarmed Trident missile fired from the USS Kentucky navy submarine.

The platinum-selling singer Josh Groban was one of those who tweeted his shock at the light:

Image copyright Twitter

Image copyright Will McGregor

Image copyright Kyle Lowe

Image copyright Brooke Zaynplicity

Image copyright Blue Beach Song

The San Diego Union-Tribune said police were inundated with calls "reporting everything from a flare to a comet to a nuclear bomb".

The newspaper said the light was seen as far away as the states of Nevada and Arizona. CBS-LA reported sightings in San Francisco, 380 miles (600km ) to the north.