Rex Tillerson - the under-fire diplomat

It is no secret in Washington DC that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US President Donald Trump have had a difficult working relationship.

The former ExxonMobil executive took the remarkable step in October of holding a press conference at the Department of State to deny having threatened to quit.

But Mr Tillerson notably did not deny reports he had referred to the president as a "moron".

A week later, Mr Trump publicly predicted he would beat Mr Tillerson in an IQ test.

According to media reports, Mr Tillerson has evinced surprise at how little he rates Mr Trump's grasp of foreign policy basics.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, is said to be irritated by his chief diplomat's body language in meetings.

Mr Tillerson has been said to roll his eyes or slouch when he disagrees with his boss' decisions, the New York Times reported.

The 65-year-old spent his entire career working for the world's most valuable publicly-traded oil company, ExxonMobil.

He worked his way up to chief executive and later became president of the Boy Scouts of America.

Russia connections

Mr Tillerson was all set for retirement when President Trump tapped him up for one of his new administration's top roles.

His nomination came amid revelations that US intelligence agencies suspected Russia of covertly attempting to influence last year's US election.

At his confirmation hearing, Mr Tillerson's own links to Moscow, which awarded him the Russian Order of Friendship in 2013, were raked over by senators.

During his time at Exxon, he had forged multibillion-dollar deals with Russia's state oil company, Rosneft.

Mr Tillerson was also known to be friendly with Igor Sechin, Rosneft's executive chairman, who was formerly Mr Putin's deputy prime minister.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson (left) with Russian President Vladimir Putin (right)

The Texan oilman was narrowly approved for the state department role, with only a handful of Democrats crossing party lines to back him.

On the eve of his first state trip to Moscow, Mr Tillerson was notably critical of the Kremlin's role in Syria.

But he also publicly spoke out against international sanctions that were placed on Russia over its annexation of Crimea.

Mr Tillerson has kept the state department' press corps at arm's length.

On his first official visit to Asia in March, he only allowed one reporter from a conservative website to accompany him.

"I'm not a big media press access person," Mr Tillerson told the correspondent. "I personally don't need it."

If he is pushed out of the state department, the married father-of-four - worth a reported $325m - can look forward to a cosy retirement on his Texan horse farm.